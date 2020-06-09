30,125 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,737.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,892. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

