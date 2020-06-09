Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 655.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,093,652,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $219.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

