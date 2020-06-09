Franklin Resources Inc. Has $22.97 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,722 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.80% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $22,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,061,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

