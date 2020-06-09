Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 158 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 467,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,405,000 after acquiring an additional 94,794 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 724,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.59. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.89.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

