Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,889 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 90.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 55,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $324,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. Pretium Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.