Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 717,481 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Flex worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003,704 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 2,847.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,812,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,974,000 after buying an additional 6,581,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $69,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after buying an additional 2,760,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,859,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,481,000 after buying an additional 2,570,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

