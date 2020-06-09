Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 717,481 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Flex worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003,704 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 2,847.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,812,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,974,000 after buying an additional 6,581,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $69,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after buying an additional 2,760,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,859,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,481,000 after buying an additional 2,570,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FLEX opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
