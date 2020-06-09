Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 7.9% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,566.61.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,404.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,032.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

