Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,658 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $101.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.48. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.12.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

