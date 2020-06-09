Franklin Resources Inc. Has $16.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jun 9th, 2020

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $694,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,626,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $441,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,961.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

