Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.20 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after acquiring an additional 641,377 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 136.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after buying an additional 1,316,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 216,060 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,279,000 after buying an additional 142,925 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

NYSE:CMA opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.82. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

