Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.55% of TriMas worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $45,969,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,623,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 523,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,118,000 after purchasing an additional 119,905 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. TriMas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.03.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other TriMas news, Director Holly M. Boehne acquired 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,243.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Tredwell bought 5,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

