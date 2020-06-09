Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 54,278 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

In other news, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

