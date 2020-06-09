US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

