Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAKE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Shares of CAKE opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $46.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.20%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

