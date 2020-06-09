US Bancorp DE Sells 1,883 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 158,529 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 663,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Verint Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $312,076.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,678,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $103,336.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.