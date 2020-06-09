RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $189.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

