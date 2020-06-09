Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 317.92 and a beta of 0.78. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $514,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,831. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $25,204.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,550,823.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,666 shares of company stock valued at $42,806,210 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 789.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

