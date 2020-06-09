Steris PLC (STE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Steris has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steris to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.79. Steris has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steris will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

