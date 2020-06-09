Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Middleby were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.97 per share, for a total transaction of $96,101.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,687. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

