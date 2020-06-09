Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

NYSE:TAP opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -333.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

