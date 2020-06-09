Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $447,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 203.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after buying an additional 1,998,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,963,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,495,000 after buying an additional 760,507 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after buying an additional 458,732 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NNN stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

