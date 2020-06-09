Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $470,000 Stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in News were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in News by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in News by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. News’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. News presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.