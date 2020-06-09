Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 84.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 99.6% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIO opened at $452.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.39 and a 1 year high of $497.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.28.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

