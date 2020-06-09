Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.88, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

