Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

