Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 107.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.10% of Seabridge Gold worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 294,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Seabridge Gold from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.