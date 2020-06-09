Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,362,000 after buying an additional 88,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,316,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.