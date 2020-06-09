Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,000 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,244,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,545 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 72.2% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,101,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $42,451,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 188.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,110,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 725,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,750,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,790,000 after acquiring an additional 693,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

EQC stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a current ratio of 129.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 673.78% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

