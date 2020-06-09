Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invesco were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,918,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,492,000 after purchasing an additional 59,556 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

