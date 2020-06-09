Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,553,000 after buying an additional 581,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,284,000 after buying an additional 383,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KIM opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

