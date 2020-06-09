Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,268.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 638,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,030,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,603,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.