Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 639.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 163,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after buying an additional 83,974 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

