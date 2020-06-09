Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 207,571.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 93,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 93,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 90.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

