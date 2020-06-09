First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in First Solar were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,911 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 108,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,209 shares of company stock worth $2,059,432. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

