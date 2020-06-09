Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,815,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,194,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,082,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 945.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 824,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 623,851 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

LNC stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

