Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

SGMS opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Corp has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

