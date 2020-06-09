Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,940 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,829. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

