Van ECK Associates Corp Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

NYSE BAH opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

