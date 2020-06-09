Van ECK Associates Corp Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,046,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

NYSE:COF opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

