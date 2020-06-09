Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 325 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average is $115.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,940 shares of company stock worth $18,898,829 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

