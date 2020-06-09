5,386 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $1,643,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 526.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 138,116 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $816,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 641,027 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.