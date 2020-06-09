Citigroup Inc. Has $746,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 244,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $86.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

