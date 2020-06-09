Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 163,625 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,476,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COG. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.