Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,065,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,009 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $76,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $110,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $534,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,063 shares in the company, valued at $22,735,083.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,432,875. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

