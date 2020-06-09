Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 71,784 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,784 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Mercury Systems worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 715.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,917,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 499,649 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,901,000 after acquiring an additional 402,332 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,012,000 after acquiring an additional 354,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Shares of MRCY opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

