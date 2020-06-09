Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 178.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wix.Com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.56.

Wix.Com stock opened at $215.23 on Tuesday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day moving average is $138.10. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

