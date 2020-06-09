CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a payout ratio of 220.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $172.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $176.85.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

