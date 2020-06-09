Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 23rd

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.
Shares of LGI stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $16.90.
About Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund
