Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 23rd

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of LGI stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $16.90.

About Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

