Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.47

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4746 per share by the cell phone carrier on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Vodafone Group has a payout ratio of 101.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vodafone Group to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.1%.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

