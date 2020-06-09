Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 125.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $216,024. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. JMP Securities started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

